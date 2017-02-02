Thrive Chicago Announces Opportunity for Youth

The Department of Family and Support Services (DFSS), and Thrive Chicago have announced an Opportunity Youth Summit to release recommendations by a joint working group to systemically reconnect Opportunity Youth to work and school. The working group’s recommendations will be finalized and presented at the Opportunity Youth Summit held on March 14. The Summit will build upon the City’s recent efforts to engage opportunity youth with jobs and services, including employing nearly 1,000 opportunity youth last summer through the One Summer Chicago program. The Summit will deliver the working group’s recommendations for a citywide strategy after 7 months of work, and following a review of the latest research in the field. To deliver recommendations, the working group convened key leaders, elected officials, practitioners and policy makers to begin implementing the recommendations of the working group. Led by the City of Chicago and Thrive Chicago, a citywide collective impact initiative, the Opportunity Youth Working Group first convened in July 2016 and is a cross-sector collaborative of Community Based Organizations, government agencies, researchers and foundations. The Opportunity Youth Working Group first gave name to the Opportunity Youth target population as 16-24 year olds who are out of work and out of school. Ultimately, the recommendations of the group will help form a plan for citywide action to reconnect Opportunity Youth to work and school in neighborhoods across Chicago. As part of its work over the last 7 months, the Opportunity Youth Working Group partnered with local research institutions to conduct a segmentation analysis to better understand the population uncovering several insights, including that Chicago’s Opportunity Youth are racially and gender diverse and include young adults who have already received their high school diploma and just looking for employment.