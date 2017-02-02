Vortex UAS Partners with Harper College for Drone Pilot Training

In response to overwhelming growth in the Commercial Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) industry, Vortex UAS has partnered with Harper College in Palatine, Illinois to train the next generation of career oriented drone enthusiasts to enter that commercial services market. Course options include:

Make Money Flying a Drone – Introduction to the professional remote pilot industry

Part 107 Knowledge Test Prep – FAA certification for safe and legal operations

Piloting a Drone: Fundamentals – Intro ground school and hands-on flight instruction

Piloting a Drone: Advanced Concepts – Deep dive into aircraft components and mechanics along with advanced ground school and advanced aerial maneuvers

Individuals can find out more and register for Harper Continuing Education Classes at:http://goforward.harpercollege.edu/ce/career_development/drones.php.