Annual Pinwheel Prayer Service at Healing Garden Marks Child Abuse Prevention Month

The Sixth Annual Prevent Child Abuse Prayer Service and Pinwheel Planting will be held at the Healing Garden located at Holy Family Parish. As part of the prayer service, each student and participant will plant his or her own pinwheel for prevention, many of which have been handcrafted for the event. Pinwheels, the national symbol of child abuse prevention, represent the happiness of childhood and the chance at healthy, joyful and full lives that all children deserve. Blue ribbons, another symbol of prevention, will be tied on trees at the Garden. The prayer service will take place on Friday, April 7th at 11:30a.m., at Healing Garden, located at Holy Family Parish, 1080 W. Roosevelt Rd., Chicago.