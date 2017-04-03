Disney’s Aladdin Extends Its Stay in Chicago through September 10, 2017

Disney Theatrical Productions and Broadway In Chicago announced that, due to popular demand, the eagerly-anticipated North American tour of Disney’s Aladdin will extend its stay in Chicago at the Cadillac Palace Theatre (151 W. Randolph Street) through September 10, 2017; there will be no further extensions. More than 187,000 tickets for the newly-announced performances from July 5 to September 10, 2017 will go on sale Friday, April 7. The hit Broadway musical will begin performances on Tuesday, April 11, 2017 in Chicago at the Cadillac Palace Theatre in preparation for a Wednesday, April 19 opening night. In Chicago, tickets are available at all Broadway In Chicago Box Offices (24 W. Randolph St., 151 W. Randolph St., 18 W. Monroe St. and 175 E. Chestnut), the Broadway In Chicago Ticket Line at (800) 775-2000, all Ticketmaster retail locations and online at www.BroadwayInChicago.com. Ticket buyers are reminded that Broadway In Chicago theatres and www.BroadwayInChicago.com are the only official retail ticket outlets for all performances at the Cadillac Palace Theatre. For more information, visit AladdinTheMusical.com/tour, Facebook.com/Aladdin and Twitter.com/Aladdin.