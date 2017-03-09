Free Days at Nature Museum

Immerse yourself in Chicago’s urban gateway to nature and science for free every week at the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum. Illinois residents receive entry at no cost on suggested donation Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Illinois residents can experience the hands-on fun the Nature Museum has to offer. Get a head start on spring at the Judy Istock Butterfly Haven and check out the Live Animal Feedings to see animal experts feed our various species of frogs and toads through the Look-In-Lab.

March Events:

March 9: Join us at the Look-In Lab for a Live Animal Feeding to discover how our animal experts feed various species of frogs and toads.

March 16: Watch newly emerged butterflies take their first flight into the Judy Istock Butterfly Haven at 2 p.m.

March 23: Discover Surface Tension, the photography exhibit that explores two sides of Lake Michigan—a beautiful, vast, life-sustaining natural wonder and a valuable resource under silent siege from pollution and other perils.

March 30: Be one of the first visitors to Our House, the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum’s self-produced exhibit that explores how your home interacts with the world of nature.