HCI Holds a Town hall Meeting for Those Suffering from Lack of Help with Social Services

The Healthcare Consortium of Illinois (HCI) is holding a town hall meeting at their 200 E. 75th Street location on March 3, 2017 at 11:00am. They will to speak to Chicagoland’s health and social service community about the lack of services in the community, hear their stories and develop a plan of action. HCI will focus on speaking to families, the elderly and the disabled. Salim Al Nurridin the CEO of HCI stated, “Our elected officials however well attended are failing to fix the financial of the people in whom they service…Unless they do something people will continue to suffer.” The Healthcare Consortium of Illinois is an organization of partners committed to developing and maintaining targeted, community-based, integrated health and human service delivery systems which increase the well-being of individuals, families and communities throughout Illinois by means of advocacy, awareness and action. The advocacy organization has been in existence for over two decades.