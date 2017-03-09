Hernandez Attends Ceremony for New Community Space, Urges Governor to Restore Funding for Violence-Prevention

On Monday, State Representative Elizabeth “Lisa” Hernandez, D-Cicero, released the following statement after attending a ceremony for Enlace Chicago’s new community space in the Little Village Neighborhood: “It is refreshing to see a new generation of community members and activists take part in the ceremony for Enlace’s new community space. I’m proud of the work they have done to prevent and reduce violence in Little Village, and for promoting community development, education, and advocacy” said Hernandez. “Enlace has proven that CeaseFire can be successful in disrupting violence. And yet again, the Governor’s proposed budget eliminates funding for the program. I urge the Governor to prioritize spending and restore essential funding for violence-prevention, so that organizations like Enlace can continue to help the youth in our communities.” Enlace has worked with Cure Violence, locally known as CeaseFire, for over a decade to prevent and reduce violence in the Little Village neighborhood. The CeaseFire outreach team works with the community’s at risk and gang-involved youth to provide a safe haven, opportunities, and a path towards the positive resolution. The grassroots approach, earned Enlace the award for Most Outstanding CeaseFire Site in 2012.