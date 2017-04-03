Sandoval Receives Honor at Immigration Orientation Workshop

Senator Martin Sandoval (D-Chicago) was the distinguished Guest of Honor at the very first Immigration Orientation Workshop, held at University of Illinois at Chicago (UIC). Sandoval was recognized for his remarkable work for immigrant communities and as Co-Chair of the Illinois Legislative Latino Caucus. The Immigration Orientation Workshop was intended to educate and help guide immigrant communities during today’s political climate and time of uncertainty. The workshop offered “Know Your Rights” tips and guidance on how to deal with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) encounters. The event was organized by the Consulates General of Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Peru, Spain, Uruguay and Venezuela. Approximately 500 people were in attendance. Senator Sandoval represents the 11th Senate District, which includes the neighborhoods of Brighton Park, Clearing, Gage Park, Garfield Ridge, Little Village, West Lawn, and West Cook municipalities of Bedford Park, Burbank, Cicero, Forest View, Lyons, McCook, Stickney, Summit and Riverside.

Photo Caption:

Senator Sandoval (7th from right) was honored by members of the Consuls General of the Ibero-American Consular Association of Chicago, at the 1st ever Immigration Orientation Workshop.