ComEd Volunteers Make Local Church More Energy Efficient with Upgrades and Offer CARE Bill Assistance on Earth Day

In celebration of Earth Day and during National Volunteer Week, a team of ComEd volunteers came together to install a variety of energy efficiency measures at Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church on Chicago’s South Side that will help them save about 122,447 kWh per year – enough to power 14 homes for one year. A team of more than 30 volunteers from ComEd installed simple and cost-effective energy efficiency upgrades including weather stripping, LED lights, faucet aerators, piping insulation, smart power strips and thermostats. Volunteers also helped the church with their food and clothes distribution, which provides supplies to individuals in need. Joining ComEd volunteers were two companies from the ComEd Small Business Trade Ally Program, Project Green Environmental Solutions of Forest Park, who donated labor and materials for some of the energy efficiency lighting improvements and Armor Mechanical, who donated labor for the installation of the five smart thermostats.

Community members who attended the event were also able to visit with ComEd representatives to learn more about energy efficiency programs and sign up for free home energy assessments, which provide home owners with a personalized report identifying additional ways to save energy at home. Representatives from CEDA, who help administer ComEd’s CARE Programs, were also on hand to help eligible individuals apply for assistance programs that support families, veterans, senior citizens and people who may have experienced a job loss, illness or disability and need help with paying their electric bills. The program also offers assistance to non-profit organizations that are experiencing a hardship. Under the Smart Grid law, enacted in 2011, ComEd committed $50 million for five years to help eligible customers with their utility bills. With the recent passing of the Future Energy Jobs Act, ComEd programs like CARE will be extended to 2021 providing $10 million per year in assistance. For more information on the ComEd Energy Efficiency Program, visit ComEd.com/HomeSavings for residential customers and ComEd.com/BizSavings for business customers. For information on ComEd’s Care Programs, visit ComEd.com/CARE.