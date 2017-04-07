‘If you see something, say something’ April is Child Abuse Prevention Month

By: Ashmar Mandou

According to the Children’s Advocacy Centers of Illinois (CACI) reports that one in ten children will experience sexual abuse before their 18th birthday as a result organizations across Illinois, including Casa Central, a non-for-profit situated in the heart of the Humboldt Park neighborhood, will promote awareness and activities in April during National Child Abuse Prevention Month. In recognition of National Child Abuse Prevention Month, Casa Central’s Intact Family Program hosted a ribbon-tying event in front of Casa Central’s main building. Children from the agency’s Early Learning Academy, staff, parents, and Casa Central’s Interim CEO and President Marty Castro were all in attendance to help spread awareness and the need for child abuse prevention services. Since 1983, when April was designated as Child Abuse Prevention Month, communities across the country have used this month-long observance to increase awareness of child abuse and its prevention. It is a time when individuals, schools, businesses, hospitals, religious organizations, and social service agencies join together to educate everyone about child abuse and neglect prevention. “April is recognized across the country as Child Abuse Prevention Month to encourage communities to play an active role in preventing child abuse and neglect by getting involved to stop it and to report it,” said DCFS Director George Sheldon. “I would like to encourage people to get involved in a child’s life in a positive way by becoming a mentor or helping out a family member who may need a break from their children for an hour or two. Together, as a community, we can help prevent child abuse, but more importantly we can work to stop it. If you see something, say something.”