MacNeal Hospital Nurse Inducted into the Tenet Heroes Hall of Fame

MacNeal Hospital announced that Miriam Ramirez, BSN, RN, CEN, nurse trauma coordinator, has been inducted into the Tenet Heroes Hall of Fame, Tenet Healthcare Corporation’s highest honor for employees, at a ceremony in Dallas, Texas, on April 4th. Ramirez spearheaded the hospital’s domestic violence committee and created partnerships with external organizations including Arab American Family Shelter, Pillars, Mujeres Latinas en Acción, Sarah’s Inn, South Suburban Family Shelter, and the Chicago Metropolitan Battered Women’s Network. The group works to educate patients and caregivers about preventable trauma and injury. She has educated the hospital staff on how to better identify domestic violence victims and has helped improve victims’ quality of care by moving the patients to a private, dedicated, annex area for screening within the ER. As a result of Ramirez’s efforts, screenings have improved, and upon release, victims of assault may receive social services, police protection, cab vouchers and follow-up care from a hospital crisis worker. Tenet Heroes are nominated by their hospital’s leadership team and selected based on their dedication to their patients, colleagues and communities. Ramirez is one of only six individuals who were inducted into the Tenet Heroes Hall of Fame. This year’s recipients were chosen from more than 130 submissions. The award recognizes exceptional employees who best embody Tenet’s core values – Quality, Integrity, Service, Innovation and Transparency. For more information, visit www.macneal.com for more information.