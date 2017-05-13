Alderman Cardenas Joins State Rep. Theresa Mah at her Town Hall Meeting

On May 4th, 2017 Alderman Cardenas joined State Representative Theresa Mah at her Town Hall meeting at the SEIU Hall at 2229 S. Halsted. Alderman Cardenas has been a longtime supporter of Rep. Mah and complimented her on the positive and progressive work she is doing on the state and local level. Ald. Cardenas stated, “A collective working relationship between all political leaders in a district, ward, city or state is the ultimate means for success. When we work together for the people our resources expand.”