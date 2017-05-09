Lakeside Bank Named #1 Bank in Illinois for 2016

Lakeside Bank was recently named the #1 bank in the state of Illinois for 2016 among all banks with $1 Billion to $10 Billion in assets. The annual rating was released by S&P Global Market Intelligence; a top provider of financial and industry data, research, news, and analytics to investment professionals, government agencies, corporations, and universities. “Lakeside has a five decade history of hard work and personally tailored banking”, Chairman and CEO, Phil Cacciatore noted. “When you support your clients, your clients support you. We are proud and honored; it wouldn’t be possible without our loyal clients and dedicated employees.” Cacciatore also commented on Lakeside’s history of innovation: “We’re also very proud to have always led our industry with initiatives.” He noted Lakeside ‘firsts’ include the first bank in Chicago to:

Make loans on Chicago’s South Side.

Offer Free Checking.

Have an ATM.

Offer Home Equity Loans (HELOC’s).

Lakeside’s focus on their clients and industry new ideas has led to sustained growth. Assets have increased by more than a third in the last four years alone. Lakeside Bank has seven branches in the Chicagoland area to serve the needs of multiple communities: Near North, Board of Trade, South Loop, Chinatown, Near West, Lakeview, and Elmhurst.