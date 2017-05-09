Lakeside Bank Named #1 Bank in Illinois for 2016

Lakeside Bank was recently named the #1 bank in the state of Illinois for 2016 among all banks with $1 Billion to $10 Billion in assets. The annual rating was released by S&P Global Market Intelligence; a top provider of financial and industry data, research, news, and analytics to investment professionals, government agencies, corporations, and universities. “Lakeside has a five decade history of hard work and personally tailored banking”, Chairman and CEO, Phil Cacciatore noted. “When you support your clients, your clients support you. We are proud and honored; it wouldn’t be possible without our loyal clients and dedicated employees.” Cacciatore also commented on Lakeside’s history of innovation: “We’re also very proud to have always led our industry with initiatives.” He noted Lakeside ‘firsts’ include the first bank in Chicago to:
- Make loans on Chicago’s South Side.
- Offer Free Checking.
- Have an ATM.
- Offer Home Equity Loans (HELOC’s).
Lakeside’s focus on their clients and industry new ideas has led to sustained growth. Assets have increased by more than a third in the last four years alone. Lakeside Bank has seven branches in the Chicagoland area to serve the needs of multiple communities: Near North, Board of Trade, South Loop, Chinatown, Near West, Lakeview, and Elmhurst.