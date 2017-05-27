Nothing Builds a Future like a Job, and That Means the Arts, Too

Commissioner Bridget Gainer, responding to the heed for summer jobs, brought an Arts job panel to the Juvenile Temporary Detention Center (JTDC) on Friday, May 19th for the over 225 residents. The panel, which included an activist, author, poet and entrepreneur, discussed job opportunities related to arts, culture and more. There are nearly 225 residents at the JTDC, over 90 percent male, and on average each resident has a 26 day stay. “Nothing builds a future like a job,” said Gainer. “There are many job opportunities for young people in Chicago, but the arts and culture sectors are often overlooked. Industries like tourism, restaurants, and more are thriving in our City and with that comes job opportunities. Most young people in the JTDC will be back in their communities this summer, and this panel gave them a taste of different art forms and laid out plans of action to attain jobs.” Commissioner Gainer brought together a panel of leaders to share their stories with the residents, and to offer advice, mentorship and more. Panelists included Arthur Gurwitz of “Art of Men”, Kevin Coval of “Young Chicago Authors”, Jahmal Cole of “My Block, My Hood, My City” and Berto Aguayo of “Resurrection Project”. ABC 7’s Terrell Brown was on hand to moderate.

Photo Captions:

JTDC-Gainer: Cook County Commissioner Bridget Gainer hosted a panel for residents at the Juvenile Temporary Detention Center on Friday, May 19. The panel of leaders shared their stories with the residents, and offered advice, mentorship and more.

JTDC-Panel: From left to right, the panelists at Commissioner Gainer’s Arts job panel at the JTDC were Berto Aguayo of “Resurrection Project”, Jahmal Cole of “My Block, My Hood, My City”, JTDC Superintendent Leonard Dixon, Commissioner Bridget Gainer, Arthur Gurwitz of “Art of Men” and Kevin Coval of “Young Chicago Authors”.