Assessor Berrios Expands the Community Assessment and Appeal Outreach Program

Assessor Joseph Berrios announced a further increase in the number of Community Assessment and Appeal Outreach events which the Cook County Assessor’s Office (CCAO) conducts for homeowners in communities with significant numbers of lower-market homes. Community Assessment and Appeal Outreach events inform homeowners about property assessment and the process of appealing the assessed valuation of their homes. CCAO staff assists in filling out the single-page appeal form and can do all research. Taxpayers have only to provide little more than their name, address and signature. In 2015, 2016 and the first four months of this year, CCAO brought 328 events to communities in Cook County, 252 (77 percent) of them to those with lower-market homes. The current annual total of 150 events per year was already 120 percent higher than two-and-a-half years ago. CCAO is committed to an increase to 216 each year, which will triple that previous annual average of 72. Importantly, all the new events will be in minority communities and other areas with lower-market homes, raising their percentage to approximately 80 percent. Assessor Berrios reminds taxpayers, “The appeal process is not difficult. It is open to everyone and you are not required to use an attorney or pay a fee. Also, online appeal filing is much easier than under previous assessors. We are here to serve all communities and we recognize the needs of those with homes at the lower portion of the real estate market.”