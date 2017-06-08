Harper College Offers Apprenticeship Program

As Baby Boomers working in manufacturing are reaching retiring age and will leave the workforce by 2030, they are taking their skills and knowledge with them due to the shortage of qualified young individuals to replace them. While the manufacturing industry in the U.S. has traditionally accounted for a significant portion of the national economic output, employers are struggling to find qualified talent despite the economic climate. Palatine-based Harper College has the Only Registered Dept. of Labor Apprenticeship Program in Illinois. This College heard the concerns of local employers and has developed a solution to help sustain a quality workforce. Through its Apprenticeship Programs, Harper College partners with employers to train and educate students so they gain the skills and knowledge to successfully begin their careers in a variety of industries. As the only Community College sponsored Registered Apprenticeship program in the state of Illinois through the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL), Harper College combines job related credit courses with structured on-the-job learning experiences providing workers with advanced skill sets meeting the specific needs of employers. Harper is developing additional programs based on employer needs, and will even work with employers in the area to develop a program to meet its needs.