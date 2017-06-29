Lakeside Bank Presents Free Outdoor Concert

Lakeside Bank is pleased to present VanderCook College of Music’s Graduate Band on Thursday, July 6th, for the 11th Annual South Loop Concert in the Park, at the Chicago Women’s Park and Gardens behind the Clarke House Museum, 1827 S. Indiana Ave. The Toddlers, Tunes & Turtles program will begin at 5:30p.m. A family drum circle demonstration, where kids can enjoy interactive creative music making with their families using rhythm, song, and dance to build community, foster self-confidence, and have fun, will begin at 6:30p.m., followed by the concert at 7p.m. The concert is done in partnership with the Chicago Park District, the Glessner House Museum, the Greater South Loop Association, the Near South Planning Board, the Prairie District Neighborhood Alliance, and the Spoke & Bird. For more information, visit www.lakesidebank.com. For more information about VanderCook, visit www.vandercook.edu.