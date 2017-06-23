Movement to Bring Peace Comes to Chicagoland

Mario Nieves was 28 when he set out on his motorcycle in 1977 to carry a message of peace, brotherhood and respect traveling through 23 nations including in North and South America, Europe and the Middle East. Now, 40 years later, Nieves, 68, says he has helped launch 200 motorcycle chapters with more than 10,000 members who embrace his vision of a world where people of all faiths and ethnic backgrounds can come together to help those in need. Later this month, Nieves will head a national rally of representatives who will be coming from the 23 nations around the world at a conference in Chicago at 1301 N. Sacramento Street beginning June 29 through July 2, 2017 from noon until 8 pm each day. “We know that we can’t change the way the world is, but we can bring people together under a banner of brotherhood to make a statement that it doesn’t matter what your religion or nationality or ethnicity is, we can call come together in peace,” Nieves said. “It doesn’t matter if you are Hispanic, Black, White or Asian. It doesn’t matter if you are Muslim, Christian, Jewish or an atheist. What matters is that we respect each other and come together to remind people that we are really all the same.” The Humboldt Park event will feature musical entertainment, food vendors, and carnival rides. Performers include Frank-Ruiz Jr., Angel Melendez & 911 Orchestra, La Obra, Banda el Recoerdo, Mike Dangeroux Orchestra and DJ Ra Ra. Nieves said motorcyclists will be meeting this Sunday at Pilots Travel Plaza at I-57 South of I-80, to escort him home ending a 16-month ride to unite the Americas with his message of brotherhood. The celebratory welcome will take place at Division and Rockwell Streets, and then to the group’s clubhouse at 3519 W. Fullerton Ave. For more information on LAMA (Latin American Motorcycle Association) Chicago, contact the national president of LAMA at 708-872-LAMA.