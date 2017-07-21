Chicago Resident Among Winners of International Writing Contest

Chicago resident, Janey Bell, has been officially announced as a winner in the Writers of the Future Contest. The contest, one of the most prestigious writing competitions, is in its 34th year and is judged by some of the premier names in speculative fiction. Bell’s winning short story has earned her a cash prize, a trip to Hollywood for a week long intensive workshop, a gala awards ceremony which draws in excess of one thousand attendees as well as a shot at winning the Golden Pen Award and $5,000 cash prize. Her story will be published in the annual bestseller, L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 34. Janey Bell is a Chicago writer native to Washington State who specializes in speculative fiction and playwriting. She earned her degree in Fiction Writing and Playwriting from Columbia College Chicago in 2016, and is a 2011 California Arts Scholar. Her work can be found in the upcoming edition of the literary magazine “Hair Trigger” and her first play “Bobby Pin Girls” opens in the fall of 2017. She has two cats. For more information about the contest, go to www.WritersOfTheFuture.com.