Next Steps for Illinois’ NextGrid Utility of the Future Study

Consistent with the announcement at the June 28, 2017 Regular Open Meeting at the Illinois Commerce Commission, Ameren Illinois and Commonwealth Edison (ComEd) released an informal Request for Information (RFI) today regarding the selection of the NextGrid independent facilitator. The electric utilities are seeking a qualified individual and/or organization to coordinate and facilitate the Utility of the Future study. Proposals must be submitted by July 14, 2017 by 5:00 PM CT to NextGrid@Ameren.com or NextGrid@ComEd.com. Submissions are limited to five pages, including attachments, and late submissions will not be accepted. To access the RFI, please visit the news sections of ComEd or Ameren Illinois’ websites, or see below. NextGrid is an approximately eighteen-month, consumer-focused study exploring topics such as methods to leverage Illinois’ restructured energy market, investment in smart grid technology, and the significant expansion of renewables and energy efficiency resulting from the recently passed Future Energy Jobs Act. The study will be led and overseen by the ICC with the assistance of an independent facilitator who will seek input from all members of the energy stakeholder community on goals and guiding principles for the process.