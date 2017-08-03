Chicago Children to Receive Free Dental Care at Dentist By 1 Event

Delta Dental of Illinois Foundation, in collaboration with Cook County Health & Hospitals System and Malcolm X College, will provide a free day of dental care for Chicago children age 5 and younger as part of its Dentist By 1 program. At the event, volunteer dental teams from Illinois will provide free preventive and diagnostic services such as cleanings, exams, fluoride treatments, sealants and X-rays. Preventive education and referrals for additional dental care will also be provided. Delta Dental of Illinois Foundation’s Dentist By 1 program works to educate caregivers about why children should visit the dentist by age 1 and help dental providers and staff gain the tools necessary to treat young children. For more information, visit dentistby1.com/Illinois. The Dental Care event will take place on Saturday, Aug. 5th from 8a.m., to 2p.m., at Malcolm X College, Dental Hygiene Clinic located at 1900 W. Jackson Blvd.