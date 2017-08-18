Corona Announces 2017 Limited-Edition Boxing Bottles and Legendary “Fight Night” Sweepstakes

Corona Extra announced the launch of their 2017 limited-edition “Legends” bottles. For the fifth consecutive year, Corona will release specially-wrapped collectible 12 oz. bottles featuring six legendary fighters. To further amplify the Legends offering, Corona will also offer ten consumers the chance to win a trip to Las Vegas where they will be treated to a VIP experience with the featured boxers, Corona swag and tickets to Fight Night as part of a national Legends Sweepstakes. Beginning this week, Corona Extra’s limited-edition boxing bottles will be available in collectible 18-packs nationwide and feature top legends including Roberto Duran –Manos de Piedra, Thomas Hearns –The Hitman, Wilfredo Gomez –Bazooka, and Juan Manuel Marquez –Dinamita, as well as PBC fighters Deontay Wilder (Heavyweight World Champion) and Errol Spence (Welterweight Champion). Through September 15th, consumers can enter the Legends Sweepstakes by simply texting “CORONABOXING” to 24455. Ten grand-prize winners will be chosen for the ultimate VIP fighting experience in Las Vegas. To enter, consumers must be 21+ and a resident of the United States. For more information, www.boxing.coronausa.com.