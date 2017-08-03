CPS to Kick Off New School Year with Back-to-School Bashes Throughout the City

Chicago Public Schools announced 13 Back-to-School Bashes for students, educators and families to come together to celebrate the school year ahead. Each of the events will feature food, music, games and allow families to learn more about GoCPS, the District’s new process to make applying to high school simpler and more equitable. “Back-to-School” Bashes bring communities together to help ensure that families have the support and resources they need to start the year successfully on day one,” said CPS CEO Forrest Claypool. “Our schools have made remarkable progress in recent years, and we look forward to kicking off another successful year with our citywide community-building events.” Information on specific schools can be found at www.cps.edu/schools, where families can view profile pages to explore information on school size, type, hours, academic and extracurricular programs, and achievement. Families with children between the ages of 3 and 5 can visit the Chicago Early Learning Portal at www.cps.edu/readytolearn to explore school and community-based early childhood programs that will best meet their needs. Parents can also call the Chicago: Ready to Learn! Hotline at (312) 229-1690 for one-on-one assistance. For any additional questions regarding Back-to-School, parents may email b2s@cps.edu or call 773-553-1580.

CPS Back-To-School Celebrations