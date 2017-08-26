Hamilton: New Block of Seats on Sale

Producer Jeffrey Seller and Broadway In Chicago announced that a new 16 week block of tickets for HAMILTON at The PrivateBank Theatre (18 W. Monroe) will go on-sale Tuesday, August 29. Tickets will be available for performances through April 29, 2018. Tickets for the new block will go on sale on Tuesday, August 29 at 10:00 a.m. and will be available at The PrivateBank Theatre Box Office, the Broadway In Chicago Ticket Line (800-775-2000) and online at www.BroadwayInChicago.com. The PrivateBank Theatre Box Office will be open for advance sales from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Visit www.BroadwayInChicago.com/HamiltonLotteryFAQ or download the new official Hamilton app at HamiltonBroadway.com/app for more lottery information. For more information and performance schedule, visit www.BroadwayInChicago.com.