Latest
-
IlliniCare Health Trains Students from Inner City Chicago August 10, 2017
-
Governor Misleads Voters Over Education Funding Veto August 10, 2017
-
-
RTA Chairman Kirk Dillard to Receive North American APTA Award August 10, 2017
-
Protect Your Child from Scabies August 10, 2017
-
Popular
Tags
Artistas Adolescentes Aprenden el Valor de un Arduo Trabajo Artists Nationwide Brazilian Students Tour Kirie Water Reclamation Plant Challenges of Returning to School in Adulthood Chicago Chicago Air and Water Show Chicago CPS Chicago Dream Act Comparta su Historia CPS Cultura Latina Delicious Salad Meals Dream Act Dream Act chicago Dream Relief Dream Relief Chicago El Alma de la Fiesta Ending Summer on the Right Foot Ensaladas sencillas y deliciosas como plato principal Estudiantes Brasileños Recorren la Planta de Reclamación de Agua Kirie Feria de Regreso a la Escuela de la Rep. Berrios Festival Unísono en Pilsen Grant Park Spirit of Music Garden ICIRR ICIRR Receives Criticism Over Dream Relief Day ICIRR Recibe Críticas Jose Cuervo Tradicional José Cuervo José Cuervo Tradicional Celebra la Cultura Latina e Inspira Artistas a Nivel Nacional Latin Culture Los Retos de Volver a la Escuela Cuando Adultos Meijer Abre sus Puertas en el Distrito de Berwyn Meijer Opens in Berwyn District orth side Summer Fest on Lincoln Ave PepsiCo Foundation Apoya Futuros Periodistas Hispanos PepsiCo Foundation Supports Future Hispanic Journalists Share Your Story Show Acuático y Aéreo Simple StoryCorps storycorps.org Teen Artists Learn the Value of Hard Work Terminando el Verano con el Pie Derecho Unisono Festival in Pilsen ‘El Chente’
Worst Immigration Legislation Ever
by Daniel Nardini
With much fanfare, U.S. President Donald Trump cast his support for legislation that would make U.S. immigration system into a merit-based immigration system followed by reducing legal immigration. The legislation, known as the RAISE Act, was introduced by Republican senators Tom Cotton (Arkansas) and David Purdue (Georgia). The first part of the legislation, to bring in people with skills and knowledge needed for the American economy is not a problem to me. Both Australia and Canada do this. In fact, many countries do this—it is a given. The parts that I firmly object to is cutting legal immigration in half, reducing the total number of refugees to no more than 50,000 a year, and getting rid of the visa diversity lottery. This is BAD NEWS. To make things a whole lot worse this legislation would require that prospective immigrants know fluent English before they come to the United States. Australia and Canada do NOT do this. Their immigration process does not restrict family-related sponsorship for loved ones such as spouses, adopted children, and close relatives (family members such as sisters, brothers, and parents). The RAISE Act would do this, and therefore be discriminatory towards ethnic and racial minorities. On top of this, a requirement for having “fluent” English is racist to the core.
This legislation approved was by White House staff personnel Stephen Miller and Steve Bannon. At this point, this legislation has no other supporters among Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. Congress, and it is likely that this legislation will be left to die. Even leading Latino conservatives like Alfonso Aguilar of the Latino Partnership for Conservative Principles has condemned this legislation. At this current rate, this legislation will never see the light of day. So why did President Trump put out such a major press review campaign for this? It is becoming obvious that he is looking for a major “win” in the U.S. Congress and trying to appeal to his base supporters who are extreme nativists and racists. But if the Republican-controlled Congress cannot agree on passing not-as-controversial legislation for health care reform, then how will they pass extremely controversial legislation for a major overhaul of the immigration system? Well, this legislation will certainly never be considered. Under this legislation, when you think about it. most of our ancestors would never have been allowed to come to this country. My grandparents, who spoke almost no English, would never have been allowed into the United States. My wife, who came from Korea, would probably have never been allowed into the United States. All I can say is that those who ever came up with this piece of legislation should go back, blow up their drawing boards, and really, really start over from scratch.