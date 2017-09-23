Goodman Theatre Announces ‘Criticism in a Changing America,’ Boot Camp for Journalists

Goodman Theatre invites emerging theater writers and critics to apply for its new “boot camp” intensive experience—“Criticism in a Changing America”—designed to develop journalists’ understanding of how plays live in the wider context of contemporary issues. Held in conjunction with New Stages, the Goodman’s 14th annual festival of new plays, the training includes workshops, keynotes, panels, readings and staged productions. Participants experience the boot camp in pairs, to encourage discourse and divergent perspectives. Early career journalists from educational institutions and community media are invited to apply. “Criticism in a Changing America” is presented in a two-part series, October 5-7 and October 13-14 at Goodman Theatre (170 N. Dearborn). Applications are due September 25 and are now available at Goodmantheatre.org/criticsbootcamp; writing samples required. “Criticism in a Changing America” is funded through a grant from the Illinois Arts Council. For more information, visit GoodmanTheatre.org/Engage.