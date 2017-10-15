City of Chicago and Community Leaders Join U=U Campaign as Part of New Effort to Reduce HIV Transmissions to Zero

The Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) announced that both the City of Chicago and Chicago’s primary HIV advisory body, the Chicago Area HIV Integrated Services Council (CAHISC), have joined more than 390 organizations from 56 countries in supporting the U=U Campaign. The move is part of Chicago’s latest efforts to reach zero new HIV infections in the next decade. U=U, which stands for Undetectable = Untransmutable, raises awareness worldwide about the effectiveness of HIV treatment and to destigmatize the disease.

“HIV treatment works,” said Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Julie Morita. “We are proud to join U=U as we continue to fight to get to zero and ensure that every Chicagoan living with HIV receives the treatment they need to keep themselves and their partners healthy.” U=U, a campaign created by Prevention Access, promotes scientific evidence that shows a person living with HIV who has had an undetectable viral load in their blood for at least six months cannot transmit the virus sexually to his/her partners. Previous language and studies suggested that there was small risk but the risk has been found to be negligible, or so statistically insignificant that it is not worth considering. “Twenty years ago we learned treatment would save lives. Today we know that it also prevents transmission to others,” said Bruce Richman, Executive Director of Undetectable = Untransmittable. “This is a gamechanger that underscores the need for everyone to have access to treatment to stay healthy and stop new transmissions.” Anti-retroviral treatment (ART) which is used to reduce the viral load of people living with HIV has been recognized as highly effective for more than 20 years. However, people living with HIV continue to live with the stigma that they are infectious and possibly harmful to their partners. U=U encourages ART adherence and helps to raise awareness of the efficacy of treatment as prevention. The campaign also aims to reduce stigmatizing actions among the public as well as clinical and community partners.