Loyola Receives Grant for Stormwater Abatement Project

Loyola University Medical Center and Loyola University Chicago Health Sciences Division leaders were joined by elected officials Tuesday, Oct. 17th, for a ceremonial groundbreaking on a Stormwater abatement project that will help relieve flooding on the 61-acre campus and in surrounding communities. “As a Level 1 trauma center, it is imperative that emergency crews, patients and our healthcare colleagues can get to Loyola 24/7, especially during extreme weather when the need may be greater,” said Larry M. Goldberg, president and CEO, Loyola University Health System. “This infrastructure investment – essentially a mini deep tunnel – will allow us to deliver exceptional, compassionate care without interruption.” The first phase of the project is funded by a $5.5 million Cook County and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Community Development Block Grant Program for Disaster Relief.

Cook County President Toni Preckwinkle said Loyola University Chicago and Loyola University Medical Center are vital anchors in Maywood as well as regional and state healthcare coordinating centers. “I am pleased that a substantial investment from Cook County’s Community Development Block Grant –Disaster Relief program is going towards this project,” she said. Located just west of the Des Plaines River, the Loyola University Medical Center campus has experienced periodic flooding since the 1990s. In April 2013, a major storm impacted the Level 1 trauma center, 547-bed hospital, Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine and Marcella Niehoff School of Nursing, resulting in access issues for patients, ambulances, employees and students. To learn more about Loyola Medicine or find a physician, visit loyolamedicine.org.

