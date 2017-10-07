Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán Returns with Performance at Symphony Center

World-renowned ensemble Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán returns to Chicago on Sunday, Oct. 15th at 3p.m., marking its 11th annual appearance at Symphony Center. Originally founded in 1898, the group has thrived for five generations and became one of the most internationally celebrated ensembles in Mexican music history, spurring national pride for what is now recognized as Mexico’s classic sound. A preconcert performance from 2:15p.m., to 2:45p.m., in Symphony Center’s first floor rotunda lobby features students from the Chicago Mariachi Project’s Mariachi Academy. Tickets for all Symphony Center Presents Special concerts can be purchased by phone at 800-223-7114 or 312-294-3000; online at cso.org; or at the Symphony Center box office at 220 S. Michigan Ave.