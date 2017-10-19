Walgreens to Establish New Technology Center of Excellence in the Sullivan Center

Walgreens announced the company will bring approximately 300 technology positions to its current downtown Chicago office in the Sullivan Center to establish a new technology center of excellence. Through a combination of new hires and relocations from its Deerfield, Ill., support office, Walgreens will double its number of employees working at the Sullivan Center, located at 36 S. Wabash Ave. “We are excited to bring more technology jobs to the City of Chicago and establish a technology center of excellence that will focus on delivering state-of-the-art systems to our more than 8,000 drugstores nationwide,” said Alex Gourlay, president of Walgreens. “Chicago is where Walgreens began as a single drugstore in 1901, and expanding our downtown presence will help us retain and attract the best talent to continue developing our digital and technology capabilities.” Walgreens is currently building out its space in the Sullivan Center to host the new center of excellence, which will host much of the company’s retail pharmacy technology team along with the digital, mobile and e-commerce technology teams that currently work there. Walgreens already employs more than 3,500 people in the City of Chicago, where it operates 136 drugstores.