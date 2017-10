The Resurrection Project, LAF, and Lights in the Night will host Women’s Wellness Celebration at Immaculate Heart of Mary, located at 4515 S. Ashland Ave., on Saturday, Oct. 14th from noon to 3p.m. The celebration is meant to honor women of all shapes and cultures in Back of the Yards. Learn about free resources for home buying, rental assistance, health, safety from violence and immigration. To RSVP, call 312-881-0088.