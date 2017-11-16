Global Art Initiative “Portals” Invites Participation in Criminal Justice Dialogues

The global public art initiative, Portals, is heading to Instituto del Progreso Latino. During this limited engagement, the Portal will connect community members and students to participate in conversations as part of our Criminal Justice Dialogues. These dialogues, initiated and funded by Yale University’s Justice Collaboratory (and others), make up a growing collection of conversations between persons in highly policed communities—including Newark, Milwaukee, Baltimore, LA, and Mexico City. The goal of this project is to amplify the voices of individuals and communities directly affected by police violence—and whose perspectives are too often missing from conversations on this critical issue. The conversations are recorded, anonymized, and analyzed by professors Tracey Meares and Vesla Weaver at Yale University. Weaver co-authored Arresting Citizenship: The Democratic Consequences of American Crime Control and Meares was a member of President Obama’s Task Force on 21st Century Policing. The Portal is located at Instituto del Progreso Latino, 2520 S. Western Ave. RSVP for 20-minute time slot at https://www.sharedstudios.com/chicago/. For information regarding specific programming, individuals and groups can email chicago@sharedstudios.com Walk-ins are also encouraged. Please note, participants must be 18 years or older.