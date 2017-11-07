Instituto Cervantes of Chicago Present’s Free Children’s Bilingual Workshop

In partnership with the 34th Chicago International Children’s Film Festival, Instituto Cervantes of Chicago presents ¡Anímate with Animayo!, a stop-motion film workshop with Damián Perea of the Spain-based ANIMAYO International Film Festival of Animation on Friday, November 3 from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. This bilingual workshop will be held at Instituto Cervantes of Chicago (31 W Ohio) and is geared towards children aged 8-10 years old. The workshop costs $25 for Facets members and $30 for the public. More information, including registration, at https://festival.facets.org/workshops/animate-with-animayo. Note: Fri., Nov. 3rd is a CPS in-service day. Information about Instituto Cervantes of Chicago exhibitions, programs, and special events is available at http://chicago.cervantes.es.