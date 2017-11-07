Public Meeting for Comments Regarding the US EPA Brownfields Cleanup Grant that Chicago Southwest Development Corporation will be Submitting for the Focal Point Project

Chicago Southwest Development Corporation (CSDC) is hosting a public meeting on Monday, Nov. 6th at Lawndale Christian Health Center’s Skyline Conference Room, 3750 W. Ogden Ave., beginning at 3p.m., to 4p.m. The purpose is to provide community residents and stakeholders with pertinent information about the United States Environmental Protection Agency’s (USEPA) Brownfields Cleanup Grant Program, and the proposal CSDC will be submitting in November. CSDC intends to apply to the US EPA for funding under the Brownfield Cleanup Grant Program. The USEPA Brownfields Cleanup Grant provide funds to conduct cleanup activities at a specific brownfield site that is owned by the grant applicant. CSDC is eligible to apply for $200,000 in grant funding to abate a variety of contaminants identified at the property located at 3250 South Kedzie Avenue, part of the future Focal Point Community Campus. A Phase II Environmental Assessment was completed in August 2014, and a Comprehensive Site Investigation was completed in December 2016. The primary focus of this public meeting is to inform community members and stakeholders about CSDC’s grant proposal and allow for public comments on the proposal. The application deadline is November 16, 2017.

At this meeting, people will have the opportunity to review the grant proposal, the draft Analysis of Brownfield Cleanup Alternatives (ABCA), the Phase II Environmental Assessment and the Comprehensive Site Investigation Report for the property located at 3250 South Kedzie Avenue. If you are unable to attend the meeting, these documents will also be made available for review at Saint Anthony Hospital at 2875 West 19th Street, Chicago, Illinois 60623. You can set up time to review these documents through Mike Di Lorenzo, who can be reached at 773.484.1882 or mdilorenzo@ChicagoSDC.com. The documents will also be available at focalpointchicago.org/reports. Both the community meeting location and Saint Anthony Hospital are handicapped accessible facilities. If a participant will need auxiliary aids due to a disability, please contact Mike Di Lorenzo at 773.484.1882 to ensure that your needs will be accommodated.